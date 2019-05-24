Tokayev's election campaign headquarters tour Mangistau region

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Members of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with residents, workers and public figures of Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the candidate.

They held meetings with the staff of Kuryk port, Kazakh Osetr enterprises, a gas refining plant in Zhanaozen, residents of Munailinsk district and many others.



Those present were briefed on the focal points of candidate Tokayev's election program.



Earlier it was reported that the election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for June 9.