Tokayev's election campaign team holds meetings in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Members of the election campaign headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan nominated by the Nur Otan Party, met with the clerisy, students, and youth leaders, Kazinform reports.

The two-day meetings with potential voters ended in a landmark forum that brought together more than 5,000 people at Halyk Arena.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.