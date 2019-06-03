Tokayev's reps held forum in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The agents of candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a forum in support of the candidate in Nur-Sultan, involving representatives of the Team Qazaqstan youth wing headquarters, students and teaching staff of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, the candidate's official website reads.

Candidate's agent, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yussup Keligov told those gathered about three principles underlying the candidate's election platform.



As earlier reported, the CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.