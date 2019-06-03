  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tokayev's reps held forum in Nur-Sultan

    16:49, 03 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The agents of candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a forum in support of the candidate in Nur-Sultan, involving representatives of the Team Qazaqstan youth wing headquarters, students and teaching staff of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, the candidate's official website reads.

    Candidate's agent, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yussup Keligov told those gathered about three principles underlying the candidate's election platform.

    As earlier reported, the CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!