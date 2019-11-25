Tokayev’s upcoming visit to Kyrgyzstan: What will Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders discuss?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On November 27, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh MFA Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov, the agenda of the visit includes bilateral talks with Kyrgyz Leader Sooronbay Zheenbekov as well as participation in the 5th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The high-level talks will focus on a wide range of issues of the bilateral interaction in political, trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The sides are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents such as a joint declaration of the heads of state and a decision of the Supreme Interstate Council, the approval of a comprehensive cooperation programme for 2020-2022 as well as other intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.

As per the data provided, commodity turnover between the two countries in H1 2019 was $389.4mn. The volume of Kazakhstan’s exports to Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period amounted to $269.2mn.

As Aibek Smadyarov added, on November 28, the Head of State will participate in a session of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The CSTO heads of state will discuss the issues of interaction within the organization and will sum up to the results of the CSTO’s activity in 2019. The CSTO Council is expected to adopt the Action Plan on celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, the Collective Action Plan on Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021 and the list of additional measures aimed at reduction of tension on the Tajik-Afghan border.