Tokayev stresses Kazakhstan’s commitment to greater coop with CA countries

While addressing the 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that cultural and humanitarian cooperation is a great asset in deepening multifaceted ties between the Central Asian countries. This important sphere receives qualitatively new content, contributing to the centuries-long traditions, friendship, and kind neighborliness. All this contributes to the productive cooperation between the countries and effective settlement of the current regional issues, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«In my turn, I stress once again that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the strategic course towards comprehensive strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with all the countries of Central Asia. I’m sure that the synergy of joint efforts and mutual support can open the path to prosperity and well-being of our brotherly nations,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President noted that Central Asia becomes a space for new economic opportunities in trade, investment, business, science, and innovations. Tokayev stressed the importance of fully realizing the region’s huge economic potential.

«It is necessary to jointly counter threats of today, and find ways to tackle emerging issues. Most likely, the next decade is to be critical for our region, and it is up to use weather we will seize this historic opportunity. In this regard, a priority is to maximally seize our economic opportunities,» said the Kazakh Head of State.