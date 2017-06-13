Tokayev thanks Georgia for participating in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with President of Georgia Margvelashvili who is in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the chamber's press service.

At the meeting, Speaker Tokayev noted that in 25 years of diplomatic relations Astana and Tbilisi have managed to establish trust-based dialogue at the highest level and continue to maintain parliamentary, governmental and business contacts.



Mr Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Georgian President for participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and wished success to the Georgian Pavilion.



It was also noted that Kazakhstan is keen to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation with its Georgian colleagues.



The sides paid utmost attention to the promotion of trade, economic and investment ties. "Being the first country situated on the Silk Road Economic Belt, Kazakhstan links China and Europe. That is why transit and transport cooperation is of practical interest for us," the Senate Speaker stressed.



He added that Kazakhstan has been closely observing Georgia's development over the past years and praised the country for the work done to improve democratic institutes.



President Margvelashvili, in turn, called relations with Kazakhstan ‘traditionally friendly' and commended common stance of the countries on a wide range of issues. The Georgian leader also supported the idea it is necessary to expand inter-parliamentary dialogue which is one of the key elements of bilateral relations.