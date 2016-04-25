Tokayev to participate in 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Kazakhstan led by Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomat Tokayev arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan for the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Mr. Tokayev plans to hold meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Speaker of the Milli Mejilis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov on the margins of the forum.

The 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations that is due to last till April 27 will gather over 2,000 guests, including heads of state and government of the UN member states, politicians, reps of international and regional organizations, private sector, mass media, donor organizations and funds.

About 30 sessions are planned to be held during the event themed Living Together in Inclusive Societies: A Challenge and A Goal. The Baku Declaration is expected to be adopted during the UNAOC Global Forum.

The opening ceremony is set to be held at the Baku Congress Center.