Tokayev took lead in Table Tennis Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has taken the lead in the Federation of table tennis of the Republic of Kazakhstan . Such decision was made during the extraordinary conference of the Federation in Astana.

Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has ousted Baktykozha Izmukhambetov. Also today the governing body of thw Federation was elected, where Daniar Abulgazin took the chair of the Secretary General.





"I express gratitude to the participants of the Conference for the productive work and for the trust. There has come a new four-year phase. Ahead are the main Olympiad competitions in Tokyo in 2020. Together we should walk a long way of improvement of our results in table tennis. Therefore I consider it is necessary to strengthen the material and technical resources in the regions and develop regional federations, provide advanced training of coaches , providing our athletes with high-quality conditions for training, develop international cooperation and strengthen the position of Kazakhstan on the world sports scene in table tennis", - K. Tokayev noted.

Conferees discussed questions of development of table tennis in Kazakhstan. Also at a conference the new charter was approved and the structure of executive committee of federation is elected.





To remind, this year in table tennis Kazakhstan has won a trip to the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro where Kirill Gerassimenko will represent the country.