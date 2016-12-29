Tokayev totaled Senate work of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has summed up the work carried out by the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament during 2016.

"This year the Parliament has done big work. The Senate has closely worked with the Government. It has adopted 57 laws. The Senate has fulfilled its constitutional powers. On whole the Parliament has adopted over 100 laws this year", - Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said.

According to the Senate there has been formed the legislative basis for implementation of the Plan of Nation-100 Steps, strategic programs aimed at social and economic rise of the country.

Other than the legislative activity, the Senate has been engaged in important social work, international parliament cooperation activity, Tokayev said. The international conference devoted to the role of religion and prevention of terrorism with participation of Parliaments and world religious representatives went on the proper level, too.