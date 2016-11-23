Tokayev, UN Secretary-General-designate discuss global security, development, human rights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General-designate.

Mr. Tokayev congratulated the Portuguese politician and diplomat on his election as the UN chief and expressed confidence that Mr. Guterres will become an efficient leader of this indispensable Organization. The Senate Speaker also praised Mr. Guterres’s efficient work as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, noting that during his tenure Mr. Guterres successfully addressed a number of international crises and conflicts that had led to an unprecedented increase in the number of refugees globally, the press service of the Senate informs.



Mr. Tokayev said that Kazakh diplomacy is well prepared for the challenging mission of serving as a non-permanent member on the UN Security Council. Kazakhstan’s membership in the UNSC will contribute to strengthening the organization’s efforts in ensuring peace, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights. Kazakhstan is confident that the fight against terrorism, the resolution of conflicts, sustainable development, as well as a number of other pressing issues, will require all member-states of the UN system to work coherently and jointly. Kazakhstan will therefore strongly support the new UN Secretary General Mr. Guterres, the Speaker said.