Tokayev underscores essential role of trade unions in Kazakhstani civil society

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the delegates of the 16th congress of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the congress, the President noted that trade unions play a great part among public institutions in the modern world, protect the rights of workers and ensure workers lead decent lives and have dignified working conditions.

The President emphasized that it is workers regardless of their professional affiliation greatly contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

The Kazakh Head of State called for promoting respect for labor, placing it at the core of the Kazakhstani society.

«It is trade unions that contribute to the gradual development of the labor market, youth engagement in work processes, and enhancement of citizens’ capacity in Kazakhstan,» said the President, calling for improving ways and means trade unions employ in their work, flexible strategies and action while paying attention to changes throughout the world.

«An equitable worker-employer dialogue can result in an effective labor relation regulation only given mediation and conciliation work by union trades is in place, leading to a work ethic and social responsibility,» he added.

According to him, the National Council of Public Confidence worked out amendments to the labor legislative, expanding the power of trade unions and their role in the social institutes system.

The President said that trade unions are an integral part of the civil society in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev also expressed his wish to see more young people working in trade unions, thus creating conditions for healthy competition, ensuring upward mobility. He also noted that the trade unions face many tasks requiring unity, professionalism and commitment.







