    Tokayev urges not to delay switch to Latin-based Kazakh script

    12:57, 22 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is convinced that Kazakhstan should not delay the switchover to the Latin-based Kazakh script, Kazinform reports.

    Speaker Tokayev pointed out at the plenary hearings at the chamber this Friday that ‘the switchover is the challenge of paramount importance'.

    "As the Head of State noted, the transition of the Kazakh language to the Latin script is a step towards integration into the global system of science and education and ensuring our spiritual unity," he said.

    According to the Senate Speaker, Kazakhstan should not delay the switchover. But at the same time, he stressed, it should be a well-thought-out and gradual process.

    "It's no use delaying it, we have no room for error," Tokayev concluded.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Parliament Senate Culture Top Story
