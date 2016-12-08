Tokayev visits China Tech capital Shenzhen

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Parliament's delegation headed by Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev came to China's major industrial, technological, financial and transportation center Shenzhen, Guangdong Province in the framework of an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

In Shenzhen, senators got acquainted with the work of a number of industrial facilities, including the telecom giant Huawei, BYD automobile manufacturer, Skyrail monorail line. The choice clearly indicates Kazakhstan's interest in cooperation in high-tech, telecom and transport with China.







The delegation also visited Shenzhen University and discussed a possibility of expanding bilateral scientific contacts and exchanges with its president LI Qingquan.



LI Qingquan awarded Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev the title of professor emeritus of the Shenzhen University, thus celebrating his great personal contribution to the development of partnership between Kazakhstan and China.



