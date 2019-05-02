  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tokayev visits Karatal akimat in Almaty region

    19:15, 02 May 2019
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed the akimat (administration) of Almaty region's Karatal municipality working on ‘service akimat' principle.

    As the press service of Akorda informs, this approach reflects a new organizational culture of civil servants and enables the citizens to qualitatively and promptly receive public services.

    As the President stressed, the transition to the Open Space format proves transparency and availability of governmental structures.

    Tags:
    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!