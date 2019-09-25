  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tokayev, Zelensky invite each other to pay mutual visits

    11:52, 25 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine, Kazinform reported referring to the press service of the Head of State.

    Kazakh President noted historical kinship and common future of the two states. He also expressed readiness for further expanding of partnership with Ukraine in political, trade and economic issues.

    In conclusion, Mr. Tokayev and Zelensky invited each other to pay mutual visits.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!