Tokyo congratulates Astana on its 20th anniversary

BEIJING-TOKYO. KAZINFORM Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike handed Kazakh Ambassador to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev a letter of congratulations addressed to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana, our correspondent in China reports.

The Tokyo Governor wished the people of Kazakhstan peace, success and prosperity, highlighting the personal role of the Head of State in the dynamic development of the capital city. "For a short period of time Astana has become a distinctive city and successful holding of the Astana EXPO 2017 international exhibition is a convincing proof to that," she said.

According to Governor Koike, currently Tokyo is getting ready for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020 and expects a great number of guests from abroad. The Tokyo Government is implementing GlobalFriendshipProject, an educational project, purposed to show Tokyo children culture and peculiarities of various countries of the world, including Kazakhstan. She also expressed hope that Kazakhstan will achieve success at Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Kazakh Ambassador briefed on Astana development, realization of projects such as Astana International Financial Centre, International Green Technologies Centre and AstanaHub IT Startups International Tech Park.