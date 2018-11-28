Tokyo hosted 13th Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Seniour Officials meeting

TOKYO. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev took part in the 13th meeting of Senior Officials of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue held in Tokyo November 26-27, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy's official website.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Japan in regional security, tourism, transport and logistics, agriculture, trade and investment fields. The participants exchanged views on the agenda of the 7th meeting of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue FMs to be held in Tajikistan soon.

The participants were familiarized with the initiative of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on establishment of the Organization for Security and Development in Asia aimed at creating a common security zone in the subcontinent. The Kazakh delegation also proposed to consider the creation of networks of regional centers for cross-border cooperation in CA countries, the launch of test container shipments from Japan via the Kazakhstan-Chinese terminal in the seaport of Lianyungang to Europe, and the improvement of transboundary water management in the region of Central Asia. Given the economic and technological potential of Japan, the Kazakh side expressed interest in attracting Japanese companies to the activity of the Astana International Financial Center and the implementation of Digital Kazakhstan governmental programme.

First Deputy FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshiko Abe, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Kenji Yamada as well as Chairman of the Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan Takeo Kawamura.



The sides discussed the acute issues of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international agendas. Mukhtar Tleuberdi congratulated the Japanese side on the victory for the right to hold the world exhibition EXPO-2025 in Osaka on the theme "Creating a future society for our lives", noting the experience of Kazakhstan in holding the exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana themed "The Future Energy".

Reference: The Central Asia + Japan Dialogue has been held since 2004; the goal of the Dialogue is to implement cooperation in 5 main areas: political dialogue, development of intra-regional cooperation, business promotion, intellectual dialogue, cultural ties and humanitarian exchange.