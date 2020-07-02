Tokyo logs 107 more COVID-19 cases, biggest daily rise in 2 months

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections in the capital on Thursday, an official said, registering the largest daily increase in two months.

The figure topped 100 for the first time since May 2 when 154 cases were reported. At the time, Japan was under a state of emergency, Kyodo reports.

The latest figure is set to fuel concerns about a second wave of infections in the city, where business and social activities have been returning to normal in stages.

The number of infections in Tokyo has rebounded in recent days bringing the cumulative total to 6,399, the largest among the nation's 47 prefectures. On Wednesday, it marked an increase of 67, topping 50 for the sixth straight day.

The number of new infections in Tokyo has been gradually increasing since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25, in particular among young people who have either visited or work at nightlife establishments.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters the metropolitan government will hold a meeting involving medical experts to hear their opinions on the recent surge.

«Many people may be worried about the growing number of people who have tested positive,» Koike said.

But she added the recent upward trend has impacted people in their 20s and 30s the most, age groups that are less at risk of suffering severe symptoms.