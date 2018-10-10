Tokyo named best city outside U.S. for 3rd yr in row in magazine poll

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Tokyo has been chosen as the world's best big city outside the United States for the third year in a row, the U.S. travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler said Tuesday.

More than 420,000 readers cast votes for their favorite cities in the 2018 poll, the magazine said, with Japan's ancient capital Kyoto climbing the ranking to second from third the previous year and the country's second-largest city of Osaka placing 12th, KYODO NEWS reports.

Japan was the only country that had three cities in the top 20 list.

"Topping our list of world cities yet again, Tokyo continues to thrill with its contradictions: ultramodern, neon-lit skyscrapers and tranquil temples, unmatchable street style and centuries-old etiquette," the magazine said.

Turning to Kyoto, it said the western Japan city is "still one of the most well-preserved cities in Japan" but pointed to new attractions.