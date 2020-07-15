Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo on Wednesday raised its alert over the coronavirus pandemic to its highest level following recent upticks in infections in the capital, adding to signs that Japan is facing a resurgence of the virus after lifting the state of emergency in May, Kyodo reports.

The metropolitan government called for maximum vigilance after it confirmed 165 new infections, marking the seventh straight day of three-digit increases.

The number of new cases in the capital has been on the rise since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25 and Tokyo reported four consecutive days of more than 200 cases through Sunday.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Prior to the latest announcement, medical experts working with the city government proposed raising the alert level to the highest of the four levels after the overall tally in Tokyo reached 8,354, about a third of the nationwide total of around 22,500.

Norio Omagari of the Disease Control and Prevention Center, told the meeting of experts that the average number of untraceable infections in the last seven days had doubled from the previous week, warning that such cases could reach around 1,200 a day in four weeks and further expand to 20,000 per day in another four weeks.

But he said the current situation was not the result of a «second wave» of the outbreak, citing fewer numbers of people in serious condition compared with those in March and April.

Tokyo has seen group infections at nightlife establishments such as host clubs and there have also been reports of cluster infections at places such as theaters, nurseries and welfare facilities, with concerns growing that infection could spread from Tokyo to other regions.