Tokyo reports 119 coronavirus cases, 1st time below 200 in 5 days

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo reported on Monday 119 new coronavirus infections, falling below 200 for the first time in five days, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, Kyodo reports.

The latest figure comes a day after the capital confirmed 206 coronavirus cases, topping 200 new cases for a record fourth straight day, amid increasing concerns among the public of a resurgence of the pandemic.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Koike also said the metropolitan government will look into cluster infections at a theater in the capital after 30 people were reported as testing positive for the virus in less than one week.

«It will affect how we proceed» with virus measures, especially after the central government relaxed its guidelines Friday for holding large sporting and other events, she told reporters.

Sixteen actors, five staff and nine audience members were infected at the theater in Shinjuku Ward between June 30 and July 5, according to the event organizer, Rise Communication Co.

The daily infections of more than 200 reported for four consecutive days, including a single-day record 243 on Friday, reflect the increasing number of tests for the virus being carried out in the capital, compared to other prefectures.

Koike was critical of the central government's subsidy campaign aimed at boosting domestic tourism starting on July 22.

«It is like putting cooling and heating systems on at the same time. I'm not sure how we are supposed to deal with that,» she said as new cases in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures continue to increase.