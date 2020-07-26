Tokyo reports 239 new cases of coronavirus infection

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 239 new cases of coronavirus infection, an official said, as the country maintained its guard amid a spike in infections in urban areas, Kyodo reports.

The latest figure came a day after Tokyo reported 295 new cases, with a single-day record of 366 confirmed last Thursday.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.