    Tokyo reports 239 new cases of coronavirus infection

    14:49, 26 July 2020
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 239 new cases of coronavirus infection, an official said, as the country maintained its guard amid a spike in infections in urban areas, Kyodo reports.

    The latest figure came a day after Tokyo reported 295 new cases, with a single-day record of 366 confirmed last Thursday.

    The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.


