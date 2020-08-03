  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tokyo reports 258 new coronavirus cases, 2nd day of decrease

    12:57, 03 August 2020
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, marking a second day of decrease from record-breaking numbers through late last week, Kyodo reports.

    The latest figure for Tokyo comes after the capital logged 292 cases the previous day, and a record daily increase of 472 on Saturday.

    Japan has seen a resurgence of the virus since the central government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May. Tokyo confirmed a total of 6,466 cases in July, the highest level for any month.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!