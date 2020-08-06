Tokyo reports 360 new cases of coronavirus infection

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 360 new cases of the novel coronavirus, up again from the 263 new infections confirmed the previous day, Kyodo reports.

The single-day figure brings Tokyo's cumulative total to over 14,600. The capital, which has a population of nearly 14 million and has the highest number of infections in the country, saw a record of 472 reported Saturday.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

After getting the outbreak under some degree of control in May, Japan has seen a resurgence in infections in recent weeks especially in urban centers such as Tokyo and Osaka.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering designating two hospitals to exclusively treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus amid the recent rise in cases, according to sources familiar with the issue.