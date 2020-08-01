Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases, record rise for 3rd day

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 472 new cases of the novel coronavirus, hitting the highest level on record for the third straight day. Kazinform has learnt from Kyodo News.

The figure was up from 463 logged Friday and increased concerns about a second wave of infections.

Tokyo confirmed a total of 6,466 cases in July, the highest level in a month.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Tokyo had raised its alert for the pandemic in mid-July to the highest of the four levels, meaning «infections are spreading.»

Gov. Yuriko Koike warned Friday that Tokyo may declare an emergency for the capital, although the Japanese government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.

The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors close early at 10 p.m. to prevent further spread of the virus, effective from Monday through the end of August.

Japan on Friday confirmed a record 1,578 new coronavirus infections, marking the third straight day fresh cases have surpassed 1,000.

The nation's cumulative total stood at 36,327, including some 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February. The death toll stands at 1,026.