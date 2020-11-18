Tokyo reports daily record of 493 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo reported a record 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the metropolitan government planning to raise its virus alert to the highest level amid a resurgence, local government sources said, Kyodo reports.

The figure exceeds the previous high of 472 logged in Tokyo on Aug. 1.

The highest alert out of four levels that infections «are spreading,» upgraded from the current warning that infections «are starting to spread,» is expected to be announced on Thursday based on an analysis of the situation by a panel of experts, the sources said.

The metropolitan government had lowered the alert on Sept. 10 from the highest to the current level.

The capital has seen more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus infections so far. In the week to Tuesday, the average daily number of new infections stood at 309.9, nearing the level seen in early August, when Tokyo saw a peak of daily cases at 472.

Among those hospitalized, 42 have developed serious symptoms -- the highest figure since a state of emergency over the pandemic was lifted in late May, according to the local government.

In total across Japan, record daily coronavirus cases were reported for three consecutive days through Saturday, with the figure hitting 1,737 on that day in what experts say could be a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The nation has recorded a total of 121,963 infection cases, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February. The death toll now stands at 1,933.