Tokyo’s daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time in 3 days

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,026 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with the count exceeding 1,000 for the first time in three days, Kyodo reports.

The capital has seen four-digit daily increases almost every day since entering January, but the figures have been trending downward in recent days. Tokyo's cumulative cases now stand at 95,534.

Concern over the strain on the medical system persists, with the number of serious cases hovering around 150 and a notable increase in cases of people dying at home.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a monthlong state of emergency on Jan. 7 for the Tokyo metropolitan area, later expanding it to another seven of Japan's 47 prefectures.

Under the state of emergency, people are urged to refrain from going outside unnecessarily and restaurants asked to shorten their opening hours.