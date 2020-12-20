Tokyo's monthly tally of coronavirus cases tops 10,000 for 1st time

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo's monthly tally of new cases of the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 for the first time Sunday, as the capital reported 556 fresh cases amid a resurgence of infections, Kyodo reports.

The tally for December, which now stands at 10,507, had already hit 9,951 as of Saturday and risen above the record 9,857 cases logged for the full month of November.

Sunday's figure comes a day after the capital confirmed its second-highest daily increase of 736 on Saturday, bringing its seven-day rolling average to 603, the highest to date. Tokyo's cumulative total now stands at 51,446.

On Thursday, when the capital logged a record 822 new cases, the Tokyo metropolitan government raised its alert regarding the strain on the medical system to the highest of four levels. It is the first time the most severe level has been reached since the outbreak of the virus.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has urged people to take increased anti-virus measures during the year-end and New Year holiday period.