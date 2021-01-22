Tokyo’s tally of new coronavirus cases for January tops 30,000

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo's tally of new coronavirus infections for January topped 30,000 on Thursday, with the month already accounting for around a third of the capital's cumulative total, as Japan continues to grapple with a third wave of the pandemic, Kyodo reports.

The capital, which reported 1,471 cases the same day and remains the hardest hit among the country's 47 prefectures, has seen four-digit daily increases almost every day since entering January.

Tokyo's monthly tally of new infections now stands at 30,482, accounting for around a third of its total, with the cumulative count at 90,659.

A metropolitan government meeting to monitor and analyze the pandemic the same day noted that the number of daily infections in the capital had decreased but nevertheless remained high, with a «continued need for vigilance.»

The unabated rise in cases has fanned growing concerns that the medical system is on the brink of collapse, with a notable increase in cases of people dying at home.

The number of patients suffering from serious cases in the capital decreased by one to 159, as more than 6,800 people struggle to schedule hospital stays. Over 9,000 people are quarantining at home or staying at hotels.

As Japan boosts efforts to address concern about the strain on the medical system, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also vowed to secure coronavirus vaccines for Japan's population of 126 million.

During a House of Representatives session on Thursday, Suga said the country is set to obtain 310 million doses from three U.S. pharmaceutical firms -- Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc. The total will be enough for 157 million people.

Japan the previous day agreed with Pfizer to receive an additional supply of vaccine for 12 million people, bringing the total recipients to 72 million people, up from the initial contract for 60 million individuals.

It is scheduled to receive its first supply of over 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine around mid-February, according to government sources. The vaccine is the only one already under review by the health ministry.

Over 5,600 new cases were reported nationwide Thursday, again with a record 1,014 patients with serious symptoms.

Amid a resurgence of virus infections, Suga declared a monthlong state of emergency on Jan. 7 for the capital and three neighboring prefectures, later expanding it to seven other prefectures out of a total of 47 prefectures.

Under the state of emergency, people have been urged to refrain from going outside unnecessarily and restaurants asked to shorten their opening hours.