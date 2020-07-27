Tokyo sees 131 new coronavirus cases, under 200 for 1st time in week

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 131 new cases of coronavirus infection, marking the first time in seven days that the capital's single-day tally has totaled fewer than 200, Kyodo reports.

With the latest figure, the number of coronavirus cases this month reached 5,120, accounting for around 45 percent of Tokyo's cumulative total of 11,345.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike disclosed the daily figure, down from 239 on Sunday, amid growing concern about a recent surge of infections in the capital and other parts of Japan.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Koike had urged Tokyo residents to avoid nonessential outings during a four-day holiday through Sunday. But the capital has seen single-day new infections in the triple digits on all but two days of July, with Thursday's 366 a record high.

The metropolitan government raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning «infections are spreading,» in mid-July.