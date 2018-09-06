  • kz
    Tokyo stocks fall amid spate of natural disasters in Japan

    19:18, 06 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell on Thursday for the fifth consecutive day, a losing streak caused by the natural disasters that have struck Japan this week, the latest being a powerful earthquake in the north of the country earlier in the day, EFE reports.

    The benchmark Nikkei index dropped 92.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to stand at 22,487.94, while the broader-based Topix index declined 12.55 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,692.41.

