Tokyo to urge central gov’t to issue state of emergency over virus

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government is set to request the central government issue a state of emergency over the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday, following a surge in cases that increased pressure on the capital's medical system, Kyodo reports.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is expected to make the request later in the day in a meeting with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, they said.

Tokyo logged Thursday a record 1,337 new infections, exceeding the 1,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began.