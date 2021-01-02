  • kz
    Tokyo to urge central gov’t to issue state of emergency over virus

    11:07, 02 January 2021
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo metropolitan government is set to request the central government issue a state of emergency over the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday, following a surge in cases that increased pressure on the capital's medical system, Kyodo reports.

    Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is expected to make the request later in the day in a meeting with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, they said.

    Tokyo logged Thursday a record 1,337 new infections, exceeding the 1,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began.


