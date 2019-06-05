  • kz
    Toleutai Rakhimbekov visits Almaty region

    11:59, 05 June 2019
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov nominated by Auyl People's Democratic Party visited the Innovative Agro-Technical Park near Almaty, Kazinform learnt from the Party's press service.

    At a meeting with the farmers and scholars, the candidate told them about his election platform.

    Production, science and education are successfully combined in the Innovative Agro-Technical Park. A center for training the farmers is functioning there.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
