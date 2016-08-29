Tom Loeffler: Brook is at his best, and it's a great challenge for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter Tom Loeffler shared his opinion about the level of threat Kell Brook presents for Golovkin in his interview for BoxingNews.com, Sports.kz informs.

Do you agree with Gennady Golovkin that the fight against Kell Brook will be his biggest challenge?

I think it is. Gennady thinks that it's the biggest fight, so that is right. People say that Brook is the smallest boxer Golovkin has ever faced. But you need to have a close look at him, he's quite big. He is going to have his advantages like speed, which is an important thing in boxing. Just look at Brook, he is 30 years old, he is at his best. He presents a real threat for Gennady. Golovkin is also considered to be a favourite, but he will be a favourite to beat any middleweight in the world.