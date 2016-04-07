Tom Loeffler committed to making Gennady Golovkin absolute middleweight champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - K2 promoter Tom Loeffler revealed in an interview with the World Boxing News that he is committed to making Gennady Golovkin, who is set to fight Dominic Wade this month, the middleweight king and making sure he holds all five world title belts before moving up in weight.

"My commitment to Gennady is to work towards him becoming the undisputed middleweight champion. Our philosophy has always been to work with any manager or promoter for Gennady. We did this deal within a week working with Al Haymon and Tom Brown," Loeffler said in the interview.



As for the much-anticipated mandatory fight against Canelo, Loeffler believes that the fight will be bigger from a commercial standpoint, if Golovkin and Canelo win their upcoming fights.



"Gennady is the first non-Puerto Rican fighter to sell out Madison Square Garden in many years. Building his commercial appeal internationally, Gennady's becoming a much bigger star. I have to continue to have multiple options when putting together fights for Gennady and with Gennady's commercial value we can make lucrative offers such as we did for Billy Joe Saunders," he added.