Tom Loeffler confident Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight to be announced soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler is confident that the agreement with Daniel Jacobs's team will be reached prior to a purse bid, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"We're trying to make the fight with Danny Jacobs for the beginning of next year, March of next year. Hopefully we can get that wrapped up in the next day, hopefully by tomorrow and then we would have a nice fight to announce," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com.



"The purse bid is set for next Monday, so there is not really a lot of time to negotiate. I've been in regular contact with Al and I feel confident that we can work out the deal," he added.



Golovkin had his last fight in London when he defeated British welterweight champion Kell Brook in the fifth round of their fight in September 2016.