    Tom Loeffler: Golovkin-Brook fight is fight of undefeated champions

    10:07, 19 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that there would not be a big difference between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook on September 10, Sports.kz informs.

    "This is a good fight between two undefeated champions. They are both undefeated. This is an unprecedented decision made by a welterweight.

    "If you are going to ask about this fight against a welterweight, I will say that we pretty much ran out of all options in the middleweight. Brook is big for welterweight, and he was killing himself keeping it at 147. So, I think there will be no big difference between Golovkin and Brook on the fight night," Loeffler said.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
