Tom Loeffler: Golovkin-Brook fight is fight of undefeated champions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that there would not be a big difference between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook on September 10, Sports.kz informs.

"This is a good fight between two undefeated champions. They are both undefeated. This is an unprecedented decision made by a welterweight.

"If you are going to ask about this fight against a welterweight, I will say that we pretty much ran out of all options in the middleweight. Brook is big for welterweight, and he was killing himself keeping it at 147. So, I think there will be no big difference between Golovkin and Brook on the fight night," Loeffler said.