Tom Loeffler: Golovkin may return to LA, NY for next fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions has shared his thoughts on the locations where the WBA undefeated champion may hold his next bouts, Sports.kz reports.

"Gennady's next bout will be in spring and it will depend on the opponent," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com. "There's been a lot of interest for Gennady to come back to Los Angeles, to fight at Madison Square Garden again, Texas is very interested, Las Vegas is interested. So there's a lot of interest and it depends on the opponent and it depends on what type of deal we can put together."