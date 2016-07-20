Tom Loeffler: Golovkin-Ward fight is possible

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler does not rule out the possibility of a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Andre Ward, Sports.kz informs.

This fight has been mulled over for four years already despite the mood of boxing fans wanting to see it happen. Although, last year Andre Ward's promotion company Roc Nation offered Tom Loeffler to organize this fight in 2016. Tom Loeffler rejected the offer because the fight against David Lemieux was already announced on that day. According to Loeffler, they thought it was not right to hold talks on Ward fight for 2016 if they had a fight against Lemieux coming in several weeks.

"The fight against Andre Ward is a great thing. If he beats Kovalev he will rise up to the top of this sport. Gennady will be there on the top as well. This means we are going to have a mega fight," Tom Loeffler told.