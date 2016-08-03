Tom Loeffler: Golovkin will be lighter than Brook on fight night

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler thinks that GGG will be lighter than Kell Brook on the fight night on September 10, Sports.kz informs.

"Kell Brook weighed about 180 pounds at the press conference in London. He says he feels that he is much stronger because he had to lose a lot of weight before fights before. I think that Brook will be even heavier than GGG on the fight night. It's a big welterweight against a small middleweight," Loeffler said in his interview to Fightnews.com.