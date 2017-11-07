Tom Loeffler: No hard deadline on Canelo talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Golovkin's promoter, there is no hard deadline for a deal to be reached with Canelo, however, at some point, they would have to consider "other options" if the discussions take too long or if Alvarez is not interested in the fight.

Golovkin and Canelo fought back in September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight then ended in a controversial twelve round draw. And right now the sides are negotiating a rematch for next May.



"There's no hard deadline, but at some point, we have to confirm other options if it looks like Canelo doesn't want to get in the ring with GGG again," Loeffler told Sky Sports.



"The Canelo rematch is the biggest fight in the sport of boxing and the priority for GGG. I'm in regular contact with Golden Boy to see if we can make the fight that the fans are demanding to see," Loeffler added.



At the same time, according to Loeffler, he is not going to put Gennagy's career on hold. Golovkin held only two fights in 2017 and 2016 and wasn't happy about that - as he likes to fight at least three to four times a year.



"We can't put Gennady's career on hold but [a rematch] is the priority. Gennady wants a rematch because this left an unsatisfied taste. Canelo said he won't fight until May but we have to see if he wants a rematch," said Tom Loeffler.



As BoxingScene.com had previously reported, De La Hoya may consider the winner of next month's Billy Joe Saunders-David Lemieux bout, which is scheduled for December 16 in Canada.