Tom Loeffler on Golovkin's potential fights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing director for K2 Promotions and the promoter of Kazakhstani middleweight king Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) Tom Loeffler commented on the potential fights GGG might have this year, including the one with Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"There's nothing that's been finalized," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com stressing that the deal with Saunders isn't in place.



According to him, Golovkin may suffer a cut or an injury that will delay his fight against Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez.



"As of now, there is nothing planned," Loeffler said. "I've been in a lot of discussions, whether it's with Golden Boy or Kazakhstan wants him to fight over there. But there's been nothing that's signed. We wanted to see what happened here [Saturday night], because we knew it would be... nothing's been agreed [upon]. Nothing's been finalized for either Kazakhstan or Canelo. But it will be my job this week to see what's on the table. We can't really finalize anything for Canelo because he's got a fight coming up in May [against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.], just like we had the fight. But certainly, we would do our best to make that fight if it was possible."