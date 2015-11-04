Tom Loeffler: WBC title is Golovkin&#39;s priority

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler claims that WBA/IBF/IBO/WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KO) doesn't care who wins in the upcoming Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vs. Miguel Cotto fight.

According to Loeffler, Golovkin's priority is the WBC title, Sports.kz reports.

"It's hard to say, it's on what happens in Cotto-Canelo. The WBC mandate is they have 15 days to make a decision. Gennady doesn't care who wins, we all have respect for both Cotto and Canelo. They are two great champions. He just wants the WBC title and that's the priority at this point," Loeffler told boxingplanet.ru.

Earlier it was reported that the World Boxing Council (WBC) mandated the winner of Cotto vs. Canelo fight that will be held in Las Vegas on November 21 to fight Gennady Golovkin.