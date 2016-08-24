Tom Loeffler: We expect great atmosphere at Golovkin-Brook fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Executive Director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler told about his expectations from the first fight of Gennady Golovkin in Great Britain to BoxingScene.com.

"British fans have been waiting for a Golovkin fight long enough. To my surprise, he's never fought in London even when he was an amateur. So, this is going to be his first fight in his amateur and professional careers. We have always tried to stay connected with our fans from Europe. This fight will be broadcast on HBO in prime time. As soon as we announced this fight we have had a great international reaction. Gennady is boxing star. He has that 22-knockouts streak going on. When he steps onto the ring he always wants to give his fans a show. Kell Brook is a very popular champion in Great Britain, GGG also has some fans in Great Britain. So, it's two undefeated champions going at each other, we expect a great atmosphere during the fight," Tom Loeffler said.