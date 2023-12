NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first trailer for the highly anticipated drama about the Saka queen ‘Tomiris’ has finally been released, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstanidirector Akan Satayev shared the first trailer of his drama via his officialInstagram account.

«Friends, it iswith great pleasure that I share with you the highly anticipated trailer. The dramawill be released this autumn,» he wrote.

The trailer isavailable both in Kazakh and Russian.