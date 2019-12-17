Tomosynthesis center opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first in the country Tomosynthesis center for early diagnosis of breast cancer was opened in Almaty on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This project was implemented as part of a public-private partnership together with the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology under the Ministry of Health.

«Tomosynthesis is an innovative method for the diagnosis of breast cancer. Unlike conventional 2D mammography, tomosynthesis makes a number of thin-layer images from different angles which contribute to an accurate detection of breast cancer in the early stages,» said Dilyara Kaidarova, chief oncologist of the Health Ministry.

The new DiVera Tomosynthesis Center is equipped with the most modern Fujifilm Amulet Innovality apparatus which is currently the only tomosynthesis in the city of Almaty.

Methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer using tomosynthesis are successfully used in Europe, the USA, Korea and Japan.

NOTE: Breast cancer is the most common malignant disease and the leading cause of death among women worldwide. In Kazakhstan breast cancer steadily ranks first in the structure of oncological incidence of women.