Top 10 places to see in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Capital Day, Kazinform offers to your attention the list of the top 10 places to visit in Astana.

1. EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition

Kazakhstan is the first country among the CIS countries to host the Expo. Here you can find the latest know-how and suggestions on the search for renewable energy sources. There are 115 countries and 22 international organizations represented in the exhibition. The pavilions work from 9-00am till 9-30pm. A big concert will be held on July 6 dedicated to the Day of Astana.

2. "Ethnoaul" National Cultural Complex

"Ethnoaul" is located near the racetrack "Kazanat". This complex shows Kazakh ethnic culture and art for tourists. Admission is free. Every day, you may see festivals of the Kazakh theater and music, master classes on arts and crafts, fairs and national equestrian sport competitions. On July 6, it will host a concert performed by "Saltanat" State Dance Ensemble .

3. Triumphal Arch "Eternal Country"

Construction of the triumphal arch was timed to the 20th anniversary of Independence in 2011. The height is 20 meters. On the seventh floor there is a 120-square-meter exhibition hall. Through the exhibition hall you can go to the observation deck, located on the roof of the Arch. Visitors are met by professional guides who can tell about the city history in Kazakh, Russian and English languages. The arch is open from 10am till 5pm all days, except for Monday.

4. The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The National Museum is the most modern museum in Kazakhstan. It contains archaeological finds, ethnographic heritage and cultural monuments from ancient times to the present day. The total area is 74,000 sq m. You can see the most valuable exhibits in the halls "History of Ancientry and Middle Ages", "Ethnography", "History", "Independent Kazakhstan", "Astana", "Contemporary Art".

On July 5 and 6, the National Museum will be open from 10am to 8pm. In addition to the main exhibits, there will be the Terracotta Army of the Emperor Qin Shi Huang, the best works of the artist Nikolai Roerich, the international exhibition "Sultan Baibars and His Era", the exhibition of original artifacts "Gold of Sakas". The guests of Astana are also invited to visit the ALZHIR Museum, Saken Seifullin Museum, the First President Museum, the Military History Museum of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

5. "Qazaq Yeli" Monument Square

The height of the white marble monument is 91 m. It was erected in memory of the year 1991, when Kazakhstan gained Independence. A mighty eagle at the top of the monument 'safeguards' the peace of Kazakhstan. The guests of the capital can also visit there is Khazret Sultan Mosque, the National University of Arts "Shabyt", the National Museum of Kazakhstan, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation situated around the square.

6. Arbat

On the embankment of the Yessil River, the Arbat fair was opened upon the initiative of youth activists. Here, tourists can appreciate the work of masters of applied art, artists, listen to songs and buy souvenirs with national color. You can also order your portrait or song. After the fair, you can take a boat ride along the river and admire the laser show in the evening.

7. "Baiterek" Monument

Baiterek remains a real symbol of Astana, despite the surrounding high-rise buildings. From the height of 98 meters you can see the whole city of Astana. Baiterek had been overhauled since the January this year. Now, a modern art gallery with LED screens has opened here. Another innovation is a crystal chandelier in the shape of legendary birds under the dome of the monument delivered from the Czech Republic. After visit to Baiterek, the tourists can stroll along Nurzhol Boulevard and watch the festival of contemporary art "ArtFest".

8. "Khan Shatyr" Shopping and Entertainment Center

Khan Shatyr is one of the most attractive buildings not only in Astana, but all over Central Asia. Moreover, it is the world's highest building in the shape of a tent. The building has a tropical garden, fountains, artificial rivers and lakes, and a sandy beach.

9. "Duman" Entertainment Center

Another pride of Astana is Duman Entertainment Center. There is an oceanarium with tropical fish, 5M-cinema, "Jungle" entertainment, retail outlets and catering enterprises. The oceanarium in Duman is the only one located more than 3,000 kilometers from the ocean. About 2,000 sea animals live there. The volume of water is 3 million liters.

10. Borovoye Resort Area

Borovoye resort zone, called the Kazakh Switzerland, is located 250 kilometers from the capital, and most tourists try to get there. Borovoye is one of the three most famous resorts in the CIS. There are healing waters, clean air, oriental cuisine, health retreats and tourist hostels. Tourists can visit unique places such as the square of Ablai Khan, Okzhetpes Rock, Zhumbaktas, Zheke Batyr.