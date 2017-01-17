Top 5 investors putting money in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Netherlands, Great Britain and the US are the biggest investors in Kazakhstan's economy, Finprom.kz analytical service reported.

Kazakhstan owes 28.2 percent of its gross debt to the Netherlands. In January-September 2016, the Netherlands increased the loans to Kazakhstan by 7.5 percent to $46.6 billion. As much as $44.8 billion (96.3 percent) of this was direct investment, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az.



The Great Britain, the second largest lender to Kazakhstan, increased its loan portfolio by 4.6 percent to $26.1 billion during the period.



The United States with $12.9 billion of loans ranked third among investors to Kazakh economy. The main part of these loans was direct investment.



China, which is the fourth largest investor to Kazakhstan, decreased its loans by 7 percent to $12.3 billion in January-September 2016. Meanwhile the share of direct investment in the Chinese portfolio of loans to Kazakhstan amounts to only 7.1 percent.



The top five largest creditors of Kazakhstan also include France, with $11.7 billion of loans in the reporting period.



Thus, these five countries account for two thirds of Kazakhstan's external debt. In January-September 2016 they increased their portfolio of loans to Kazakhstan by 13.6 percent to $109.6 billion.



Kazakhstan's external debt amounted to $165.4 billion as of September 30, 2016 (a 7.8 percent increase since the end of 2015).



Almost 64 percent of Kazakhstan's external debt accounts for intercompany debt in the form of direct investment.