Top 5 sporting events in Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Kazinform" International News Agency compiled the list of the top sporting events in Kazakhstan in 2017.

1. The Blue and Yellows catapult into UEFA Europa League round of 32







For the first time in history of Kazakhstan's football, the Astana-based club reached the UEFA Europa League round of 32. It was a solace to Kazakhstani football fans after the Kazakh squad crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying round.



The Blue and Yellows worked a miracle in a match against Slavia Praha UEFA Europa League in the Group Stage and advanced to the UEFA League round of 32.



2. Gennady Golovkin vs Saul Alvarez







Let's just say that the most anticipated fight for Golovkin's fans ended not as everyone expected. Golovkin who ‘spoilt' his fandom with constant wins, this time had to settle for a controversial draw. The rematch is tentatively scheduled for May 2018.



3. Elizabet Tursynbayeva earns Olympics berth







Kazakhstani figure skating fans associate this type of sport mainly with the names of Denis Ten and Elizabet Tursynbayeva. Ten claimed bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Now Kazakhstan sets high hopes on Tursynbayeva whose talent was even praised by legendary Russian coach Tatyana Tarasova. In 2018, Tursynbayev will have a great chance to prove herself to the world.



4. World champion title for boxer Firuza Sharipova







Female boxing has been getting momentum in Kazakhstan over recent years. Firuza Sharipova's success proves that. Sharipova effortlessly won her title fight against Bulgarian veteran Milena Koleva claiming both WIBA and WBU titles and becoming Kazakhstan's first female world champion. At the moment Sharipova is gearing up to a fight with Belgian Djemilla Gontaruk.



5. Kazakhstan captures the 1st Kokpar World Championship title







Some people say that team sport is not Kazakhstan's thing. The 1st Kokpar World Championship proved them wrong. The event brought together teams from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and even the U.S. In the final, Kazakhstan defeated Kyrgyzstan 4-1.



Let's hope that 2018 will bring Kazakhstan a host of other victories in sport!