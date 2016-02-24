Top Gear hosts Matt LeBlanc and Chris Evans on their way to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like one of the new episodes of Top Gear will be filmed in Kazakhstan.

At least Radiotimes reported on Tuesday that new hosts of the BBC car series Matt LeBlanc and Chris Evans included Kazakhstan into the list of their upcoming destinations.

Kazakhstan has a lot to offer to the Top Gear team in terms of terrain - snow-crowned mountains, rocky canyons, vast steppes and deserts.

Aside from the Central Asia republic, LeBlanc and Evans are set to visit Nevada and South Africa.

The first episode of the revamped Top Gear series is set to air in May 2016. It will consist of 16 episodes taking the new hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Evans, Eddie Jordan, Sabine Schmitz, Rory Reid and Chris Harris to unexpected locations. The new hosts will replace former presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.